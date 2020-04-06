Knowing their impact, NKC business owner dishes up hundreds of meals for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A small business in the Northland is scraping together the manpower to feed hundreds across the metro during the coronavirus crisis.

Warriors Fuel Food is serving up thousands of dollars worth of meals to people in need.

Owner Gabe Romero and his fiance, Elena Ratcliffe, have the healthy food and portions down to a science. The only thing missing? Manpower.

A dozen volunteers from local companies like Warriors Academy KC and Supplement Super Stores stepped in to help pack and deliver.

Pikes Place even added a sweet doughnut treat.

"Having people to step up and like come in and help out with packing meals or delivering is a big help," Ratcliffe said.

The act stems from Romero's instinct to be part of the community and help those in need.

"In my mother’s house, she was always bringing people in the house and feeding them. You know, she always made extra," he said.

Warriors Fuel Food has donated and delivered 300 meals to North Kansas City Hospital, but they're not stopping at helping health care workers.

Between the Veterans Community Project and the Salvation Army Shelter, they've given out about 1,200 meals.

"I’ve been without," Romero said with tears in his eyes. "I’ve been in places I wouldn’t want people to be, and I know what it’s like for them to go through those things."

Romero is a warrior who knows hard times. He started this company with $160. Before that he was homeless.

"It makes me, personally, feel very fortunate because I’ve not always been as fortunate," Romero said. "It’s been a struggle through life, but I got here and succeeded and I’m fortunate to give back."

"The word there is blessed," Ratcliffe said.

Now it's their goal to fuel people with healthy food, keeping immune systems up and ready to fight any virus that comes their way.

If you would like to get involved with packing or deliveries call 816-709-9964 or email WarriorsFuel77@gmail.com.

On top of these donations, Warriors Fuel is still open for business. They are taking carryout orders online.