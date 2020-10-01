Known as the ‘Kindergarten Squad’: Group of metro women share 76 year friendship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a friendship that’s stood the test of time. A group of metro women have been friends for more than 75 years.

Affectionately known as the “Kindergarten Squad,” Sue Karl, Dorothy Chamblin, Patricia Trembly, Barbara Tavanaro and Philamina Hoffman first met in the fall of 1944 at, what was then known as, Redemptorist Grade School.

“It’s so unique that we have kept in touch,” Chamblin said.

The group of women, now all in their early 80s, have shared some of life’s greatest joys and tragedies including weddings, births, milestones, and death.

“It’s just like we’re all sisters,” Tavanaro said.

One of the fondest memories the sorority of sisters’ share is New Year’s Eve 1999. They had gone to dinner with their husbands, but the real party started when they returned to Karl’s house for a slumber party

“Lots of laughing, lots of drinking, lots of cards and I think our husbands got tired of us and went to bed,” said Chamblin. “It’s just things like that that have just kept us so close.”

The lifelong friends have lived through several historic moments in U.S. history including WWII, the civil unrest of the 60s and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But they all agree, nothing compares to what’s currently happening in the world.

“We have survived many things but to me this is the most upheaval that I can remember ever in my lifetime,” Chamblin said.

Still, they have each other, and they said the key to a strong friendship is making time to listen and care.

“We just made it a point that if we couldn’t get together, we talked on the phone or wrote notes,” Tavanaro said.

It’s a bond so strong, even when tested, it can never be broken.

“They’re like family, you know, and life has been special because of them,” Tavanaro said holding back tears.

“Always together,” Karl added.