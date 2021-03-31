Koalas at the Kansas City Zoo: Photos and fun facts before your visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The koalas have arrived, and they will be viewable to Kansas City Zoo patrons beginning in April. However, we got a little sneak preview.

Photos sent to FOX4 show the Australian marsupials clinging to their tree environments with their unique-looking hands. Are those two thumbs?

Yes they are! Koalas have two opposing thumbs to increase their grip, according to the San Diego Zoo, where these two are from. Their feet also have two toes fused together for grooming. All their hands and feet have rough padding and sharp claws for traction.

Thackory, 10, and Chuckels, 7, have spent the last 30 days in KC getting accustomed to their temporary, summer home. Here are a few other facts to impress your friends when you go to see them in the coming months.

Imported diet

Koalas only eat young eucalyptus leaves, according to the KC Zoo. The leaves must be fresh, but you can’t really grow the plant in Kansas City. Therefore, their diets have to be flown in twice a week from Florida.

Eucalyptus is actually poisonous to most animals. It has a toxic compound formed out of adaptation to survive from being eaten, according to the San Diego Zoo. Ironically, koalas coadapted, so they are still able to stomach the exotic plant.

Koala not-so-bear

Koalas are commonly and incorrectly known as koala bears. However, the fuzzy little Aussie isn’t a bear at all.

Despite looking like a soft little teddy bear, koalas are marsupials, an entirely different family tree. Think kangaroos, wombats and opossums. And all that talk about how cuddly they seem? The San Diego Zoo states their fur is actually quite coarse like wool. Also, they don’t make good pets.

Loners

Koalas are typically solitary. They spend most of the day napping and eating. Then, they become active at night. They also spend most of their time in trees, so they have little company.

