TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican Kris Kobach won the Kansas attorney general’s race, defeating Democrat Chris Mann.

The race was officially called Wednesday morning, hours after Kobach declared victory in the race, winning 51% to 48%, according to results from the Associated Press.

The Republican trailed most of the night in the tightly contested race, but won big in the counties that were the slowest to report results.

Kobach the former Secretary of State who lost bids for Governor and Senate in the past 4 years called the win a comeback story. He explained why he chose to throw his hat back into politics during an acceptance speech late Tuesday night.

“The State Attorney’s General are the single officials who can actually stop it by taking the administration to court that’s where my background this is the office that I’m best suited for and that’s why I decided to run for this office I wasn’t planning on it two years ago but things changed when Joe Biden took office,” Kobach said.

The attorney general-elect said with Wednesday’s win, it’s the first step in the process for the Republicans to take America back.

