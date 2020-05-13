Krispy Kreme celebrates class of 2020 with free special dozen of donuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Krispy Kreme has a sweet deal for graduating seniors.

The company has a special “graduate dozen” available all next week starting Monday, May 18.

The dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, and yellow iced original glazed doughnuts.

It includes a special selection of donuts, and on Tuesday, May 19 grads can get it for free.

All they have to do is prove their status as graduating seniors.

That can be done in a variety of ways including wearing that cap and gown or any class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or bringing in a graduation announcement to their local Krispy Kreme shop.

The deal is good for students graduating high school or college.