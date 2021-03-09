KU and Les Miles reach near $2 million settlement in exchange for termination

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Then -head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas and Les Miles have reached a settlement of $1,991,062.50 in exchange for his termination following allegations that surfaced from Miles’ time at LSU.

The sum will be paid in monthly payments in accordance with their normal payroll schedule.

The former head football coach will receive all his regular monthly payments earned through the end of March and all his benefits run out on March 31.

I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do. Athletic Director Jeff Long

This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football. Les Miles

Miles was entering his third year as head coach of the Jayhawks and coming off a winless season in 2020.

He was investigated at LSU after two female student workers accused him of inappropriate behavior. He was coach at LSU for more than 11 years before being fired four games into the 2016 season.

The report said Miles is accused of making multiple female student employees “feel uncomfortable.” One victim accused him of “kissing her” and asking her to go to a hotel with him alone, promising he could help her career.

The exhaustive report, released Friday by the Husch Blackwell law firm, offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU dedicated to such complaints and has resulted in the suspensions of two senior officials in the athletic department.