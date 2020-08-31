KU announces no fans or tailgating during first fall sports games

Kansas running back Khalil Herbert (10) is tackled by TCU linebacker Ty Summers (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has announced that no fans will be allowed to attend the first athletic events of the fall semester.

This includes the first home football game Sept. 12 against Coastal Carolina and all Kansas Athletics competitions at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park and Rim Rock Farm through September. Tailgating is also banned.

The decision comes after the KU’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team advised against allowing fans to attend games.

“We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks. Our football, volleyball, soccer and cross country contests will not be the same without you there. But this is the right decision for our community at this time,” said Chancellor Douglas Girod.

KU plans to reevaluate the situation at the end of September.

