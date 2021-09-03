KU Architecture student wins big in university’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Union said on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 it’s reached an agreement with coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company’s shots. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is offering a variety of incentives hoping to convince students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.

The university announced Friday that an architecture student won one of the largest prizes that it is giving away.

Santiago Patino uploaded his vaccination card and ended up winning a free semester of undergraduate tuition valued at more than $5,000. KU tweeted a picture of him with his giant check Friday afternoon.

Architecture student Santiago Patino won big in our vaccination giveaway — snagging the cash equivalent of a semester’s undergraduate tuition. Lots of great prizes are still available. Students, get vaccinated and upload your vaccine cards at https://t.co/eptvdDq4Jk pic.twitter.com/B6ixnvPet0 — The University of Kansas (@UnivOfKansas) September 3, 2021

Two other students will win that same prize in weekly drawings.

KU is also giving away parking permits, dining credit, apple products, football and men’s basketball tickets, and gift cards from a variety of stores and restaurants.

Students must upload their vaccination card through the Watkins Health Services Patient Portal to qualify for the weekly drawing. You can read the full details of the raffle on the university’s website. Drawings continue through the end of October.

The University of Kansas does not require vaccinations, because of a state law, but encourages students to get the shot. Students who do not provide proof of vaccination were required to have a COVID-19 test. The university also requires masks while inside campus buildings and while on public transportation.