KU bans student travel to China, cancels internship program due to coronavirus threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas has canceled the 2020 Shanghai internship program amid an ongoing effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.

The cancellation is part of a univesity-wide travel ban on travel to China due to the Level 4 Travel Advisory from the U.S. Department of State and the CDC Level 3 Travel Alert.

Impacted students will be redirected to other study abroad opportunities.

KU is also monitoring the situation in South Korea and Italy.

In South Korea, the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs recommended that universities in the nation delay the start of spring classes for two weeks. KU students studying in Seoul are being supported by their host institutions.

Coronavirus has also spread in northern Italy. KU says students there are also being supported by their host institutions.

The university has not placed any restrictions on student travel to South Korea or Italy at this time and no summer or fall study abroad programs have been canceled outside of mainland China.