KU chancellor says Jeff Long clearly lost support of fan base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans finally had reason to celebrate Thursday night. The Jayhawks Men’s Basketball team defeated Oklahoma 69-62, one year after the Big 12 Championship came to an abrupt end before the #1 seed could even take the floor.

Thursday’s game also followed a week where March Madness had new meaning for KU Athletics. On Monday, Les Miles and the university agreed to part ways as reports of sexual misconduct allegations resurfaced from his time as the head coach at LSU. By Wednesday, the Director of Athletics who hired him, Jeff Long, was also out.

“Losing our A.D. losing our coach, football it’s tough but we have basketball,” fan Jeff Jordan said on the way into T-Mobile Center.

The man who helped convince both Miles and Long it would be best for them to leave the program, was also in Kansas City Thursday to see the Jayhawks. Chancellor Doug Girod said any decisions surrounding KU athletics aren’t taken lightly.

“Athletics is a big part of our brand and it’s a big part of our culture, a part of who we are. A big part of what keeps our graduates tied to our university throughout a big part of their lives,” Girod said.

For the first time, he talked more in depth about what led him to talk to Jeff Long about stepping down as director of athletics just hours after a press conference where Long said he was ready to lead the search for a new football coach.

“He was doing as he had been instructed to do move full steam ahead until we had a conversation otherwise, that’s exactly what he was doing,” Girod said of the press conference he has yet to see.

But Girod said after conversations Tuesday happening concurrently with the press conference addressing both Miles hiring and departure, it became clear Long no longer had the fan base’s support.

“We were assessing the situation and talking to literally hundreds of people about our situation and what our best path forward was. This has been really hard but people have really pulled together through this process,” Girod said.

Girod echoed sentiments expressed in his statement Wednesday praising Long for his professionalism. He says he’ll get help from trusted alumni and a search firm hiring Long’s replacement.

“We will look broadly for that next athletic director and make sure we find someone who is going to fit our culture and share our principles and has the energy to reunite Jayhawk nation and move us forward.”

He hopes to have a new director of athletics in place in 3 or 4 weeks, so that person can handle the process of hiring a new football coach.