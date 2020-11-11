KU Doctors sound alarm over surging COVID-19 infection rates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The increase in COVID-19 patients is raising concern for doctors at the University of Kansas Health System.

Doctors at KU Hospital say the population-adjusted average number of new cases each day is higher in the Midwest than any other region of the nation.

Right now, Dr. David Wild says the Midwest is seeing an average of 729 new cases a day, which will result in even more hospitalizations in about a week.

Doctors are treating 114 people at KU Hospital for COVID-19 Wednesday. 22 are in the intensive care unit and a high percentage, 14 of those, are on ventilators.

“We have a pretty rough and rocky road ahead of us,” Dr. Wild said. “It’s not too often that we sound the alarm and really say: ‘We need your help.’ We’ve been sharing that you can control this. Each of us has a role to play. We’re saying now, we need everyone to pay attention. This is different. These are all of the things that we said could happen, and if they happened would scare us in March or April, are happening now.”

In the metro area, Dr. Wild says each infected COVID person is currently spreading the virus to about one-and-a-half to two other people. Doctors say that in general, they believe the spread is happening in restaurants, bars, gyms, and large home gatherings of 10, 20 or 30 people.

Doctors also say the average age of COVID patients in the hospital is in the 50s or low 60s.

Between 10 and 20 percent of patients have no pre-existing conditions. They were completely healthy before contracting COVID-19.