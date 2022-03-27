LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the school’s 16th Final Four on the strength of a 76-50 victory of Miami in the Midwest Regional final, and the celebration is on in Lawrence.

FOX4’s Malik Jackson captured fans’ elation as the final buzzer sounded in Chicago.

THE JAYHAWKS ARE FINAL FOUR BOUND…Pandemonium in Lawrence!!@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/ujX8qeowk0 — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) March 27, 2022

MASS ST. IS SHUT DOWN and this is only the beginning!! The Jayhawks will be arriving in Lawrence between 6:30/7 where they will greet fans at

Allen Fieldhouse!!@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Rv0ljwNmkj — Malik Jackson (@malikjackson3) March 27, 2022

Lawrence police say they’ve closed Massachusetts Street to drivers between 8th and 11th so fans can keep the celebration going. If you’re headed to join the revelers, Downtown Lawrence says not to park on Massachusetts Street, but if you already are, police will allow you to leave.

