KU fans watched the Big 12 Championship in agony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years in a row COVID has derailed the Jayhawks’ chances at a Big 12 title.

“Insane we haven’t had it all year, so why we got it now we’re like, why now? why couldn’t it have been a couple weeks ago or something?” Lacy Johnson, KU fan, said.

KU fans hoped to cheer on the Jayhawks as they pursued another Big 12 championship, but those hopes were washed away after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The Jayhawks were forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Some KU fans told FOX4 that they were a little bitter watching the title game between Oklahoma State and Texas.

“By all means Oklahoma State deserves to be here, but Texas?” Amadeo Suazo, KU fan, said. “I mean you guys got here on a fluke and I ain’t afraid to say it.”

Texas fans disagree. They say the Longhorns have been better than the Jayhawks all season.

“They absolutely do belong because they beat them twice in the regular season,” Les Cady, Texas Fan, said.

This disqualification is especially painful, because this time last year the pandemic forced the Big 12 to cancel the tournament. That’s two consecutive years the Jayhawks have been unable to contend.

Kevin Hill came from Wichita to watch KU play in the tournament and just like last year he was devastated.

“From last year having tickets to this,” Hill said. “I said COVID two years in a row very disappointing and I’m heartbroken.”

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Jayhawks. Based on the NCAA’s COVID rules, the Jayhawks have a great chance of being cleared for the tournament.

To play in the NCAA tournament players must test negative for seven straight days. However, if teams have 5 or more COVID free players the team will be able to play.

