KU football prepares for Oklahoma State with fans back in the stands this weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It is a true homecoming for KU football fans this weekend.

Not only is it the namesake event but it is also the first time this season that ticket-holders will be allowed in the stands as the Jayhawks prepare to take on Oklahoma State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

It starts with contactless security with fans getting checked for wearing their masks as they go through the metal detectors. The rules continue from there.

In the 2019 season fan attendance averaged around 32,000 people.

KU sophomore Carina Navarro said she attended most of the games.

“It was a ton of fun. Even though we didn’t win many games it’s still like a great experience,” Navarro said.

But Navarro is not planning on going to this weekend’s game, with fan attendance limited to 10,000 people.

“I’m having a friend come up and she’s not a student. so we found her a ticket and everything but basically we would not be able to sit together because they’re really enforcing social distancing and the seating,” Navarro said.

Jeff Long, director of KU Athletics, says the precautions are necessary.

“Hand sanitize, socially distance, wear your mask – if we do those things we’re confident we’ll have a safe environment and also we’ll be allowed to have fans return to our stadium,” Long said.

Concessions will also be streamlined with condensed menus but that is not the only food-related rule, Long said.

“We’re not going to have tailgating. That’s too hard to police, so to say, around campus. That’s a campus decision and we support it. We don’t think we can provide a situation there. Again, if we follow our guidelines that’s something that in the future we hope we’ll be able to do,” Long said.

Navarro said her social circle is also making changes.

“With a lot of my friends they’re not going. They’re just going to watch it on TV because they feel like it’s just, it’s not the same,” Navarro said.

Fans are required to wear masks at all time unless eating or drinking. And here’s another rule from KU: fans who fail to comply may be removed from the game and lose the right to purchase future tickets.