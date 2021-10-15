KU graduates involved in special homecoming flyover

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two graduates from the University of Kansas plan to make quite an appearance at the Jayhawk’s homecoming football game Saturday evening.

According to the university, they will fly two of the four F-16s involved in a flyover planed to take place before the Texas Tech-KU game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The special F-16 flyover will take place at the end of the national anthem and about 10 minutes before kickoff.

The F-16s will also make a practice flight over Lawrence and the stadium around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to make sure everything lines up properly.

The aircraft are from the 149th Fighter Wing out of San Antonio, Texas.