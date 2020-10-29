KU health leaders say it’s OK to trick-or-treat, contrary to Kansas state officials

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Leaders with the University of Kansas Health System said it’s OK to go trick-or-treating this Halloween as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Chief medical officer Steve Stites said today in a Facebook like that families can feel a sense of normalcy and kids can still get their candy. The opinion comes despite guidance by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“We’ve been saying it’s OK as long as you know who’s in your bubble and you try to keep your masks on and try to stay safe out there,” Dr. Stites said in the live stream (See the video embedded below).

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist with KU, agreed as long as people only go as a family.

“If you’re in your own bubble, you’re in your own family unit, and you’re going house to house, that interaction with somebody else in that other household is going to be very brief,” Dr. Hawkinson said. “With that masking, with the short duration of time, with the trick-or-treaters going to be outside… that is the way you’re going to be safe.”

Guidelines from KDHE state that both door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating are not recommended. It states that it is “very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors,” and that food sharing is risky.

However, Stites said there are ways to ensure a safer interaction. Although trick-or-treating might be altered, he said it doesn’t have to be canceled.

“Wearing a mask, trying to stay six feet away when you go up to somebody’s door, and hopefully they’ve got that little magic claw or something to put the candy into the bag as much as possible, and just trying to make it as safe as you can,” he said. “Nothing is without risk… but I think you can try to keep it pretty safe… Sometimes, you got to try to have a little fun.”

The conversation on trick-or-treating begins at 6:15 in the video player below.

Read the Centers for Disease Control’s considerations for Halloween.