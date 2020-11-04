KU Health System reports record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations

TOPEKA, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System has announced a new high record for patients in their system hospitalized by COVID-19.

Hospital officials stated that they had 48 active cases in the hospital as of Nov. 4, more than ever before. Those in the intensive care unit continue to rise in number, seven of which are on a ventilator.

Twenty-eight others are currently recovering, but they remain hospitalized.

New cases of COVID-19 in the Kansas City metro are surging and have reached record-breaking averages for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Kansas City Business Journal. On Tuesday, the metro reported 545 new cases.

Numbers are also up across other hospitals, according to KU health officials. Hospitalization are increasing in the six largest hospitals in Kansas City.

The announcement aligns with reported increasing cases in Johnson County. Officials there reported a 75% increase in new COVID-19 cases. Data from the county health department shows the highest number of new cases comes from people aged 20 to 60, many of whom are gathering in large groups.

The data prompted leaders to change the county to the “red zone.” That means that the positivity rate among tests is more than 15%.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the U.S. is entering the most concerning phase of the pandemic yet. She said the general contempt for wearing masks was contributing to the record-breaking rates of community spread.

While the rate of death has dropped over the past several months, hospitals have recently become laden again with COVID-19 cases. Those infected may experience long-lasting symptoms, even after getting over the illness.