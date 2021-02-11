KU Medical Center researching ways to help more COVID-19 patients recover at home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The search for answers into COVID-19 prevention is entering exciting territory.

Researchers with the University of Kansas Medical Center are exploring ways to help coronavirus patients recover at home rather than spending time in the hospital. Medical professionals said this is an idea that could benefit hospitals and patients alike.

The first step toward outpatient care involves medicine for COVID-19 and how it’s delivered. Coronavirus patients typically get their treatments by infusion, which isn’t easy to administer. Researchers want patients to have more options — such as injections, pills or a nebulizer treatment.

“That will expand the capacity we have in the health system to get this out to areas where they don’t have the capacity to do infusion at this point,” said Dr. Mario Castro, a pulmonologist with KU Medical Center’s research team.

Early treatment is a key component to this study. Castro said doctors would like to hear from patients within the first 48-72 hours of showing symptoms, which would help them minimize damage the virus can do to a body’s organs.

Amnil Gharmalkar, who is nine months removed from his COVID-19 diagnosis, was in terrible health due to the virus’ effects. Gharmalkar said he was on a ventilator for a week and, as of Thursday, he still has a tube in his throat as he recovers.

“It’s been an adventure. I’ve seen people who have had it worse,” Gharmalkar told FOX4. “It’s exciting to think they have treatments to keep people from getting to where I was. I’ve seen a lot of studies, and I know what they’re all about, and they’ve made phenomenal progress.

Giving patients a chance to heal at home also gives relief to hospital patient populations, making more space for patients who are in the worst condition.

Patients who are showing acute symptoms and interested in participating in the study should contact Luigi Boccardi at 913-588-4022. KU Medical Center is partnering with the University of Kansas Health System to recruit participants through its outpatient clinics and swab clinics as well.