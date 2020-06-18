KU, other area colleges, requiring students to wear masks on campus to help slow spread of COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As Jayhawks flock back to Lawrence they’ll need to bring more than their books and backpacks on campus. Masks are required at the University of Kansas. Other surrounding educational institutions are implementing similar policies.

Students at the University of Kansas are required to wear a mask on campus – effective immediately.

The executive policy group made the announcement Thursday. It’s to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Provost Executive Vice Chancellor Barb Bichelmeyer said in a statement other decisions will be finalized throughout the summer as students begin to come back, but this one could not wait.

“I definitely like that they’re requiring people to wear masks,” KU Sophomore Paul Samberg said. “I think it will help make people feel a little safer.”

Samberg heads back to the Lawrence campus in the Fall. The policy also applies to the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park. The policy states, “When present on campus, all faculty, staff, students, affiliates, visitors, vendors, and volunteers must wear a face covering (cloth face covering, surgical mask, etc.) over one’s mouth and nose when in common areas of a building and when within six (6) feet of another individual(s) anywhere on campus.” That’s anywhere on campus — except inside a student’s own dorm room, suit or apartment. The KU Housing Policy said you will need to wear a mask in the halls and lobby of those buildings. A KU spokeperson said students could receive an academic conduct violation if they’re caught without a mask after several warnings. University employees could be fired. Samerg said he’s more worried about sitting in class with hundreds of people. “If you’re having people wear masks but there’s still 200-300 people in a lecture hall, I’m not sure how much the mask will make me feel safe,” Samberg said. “So I definitely think It depends on class number, too.” Overall, Samberg thinks it’s a positive step to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Students at the University of Missouri will also need to wear masks when they are in campus buildings. The school hasn’t determined if it will be able to provide face masks to students yet. Instructors will wear face shields in class. Classes are scheduled to begin in person on Aug. 24. Interim Policy: https://provost.ku.edu/memos/20200618