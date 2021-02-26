KU plans to return to in-person classes for fall semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Students at the University of Kansas will return to in-person instruction for the fall semester.

In a letter sent to students, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said that students at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses will return to in-person learning as much as possible pending vaccine roll-out and potential surges in COVID-19 cases.

“Instructors and scheduling officers are building course schedules to offer in-person instruction for most courses that had been in-person prior to the pandemic,” the letter said.

Bichelmeyer went on to say that the plan involves keeping learning spaces as clean as possible and making sure students are able to adhere to social distancing.

“We have significant classroom scheduling capacity available to meet instructional needs in a safer manner. To help keep campus density low throughout the day we will use the full set of options – scheduling classes earlier and later in the day and using the full week more than we typically have in recent years,” the letter said.

KU plans to have the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team monitor the situation and modify recommendations as needed for the fall 2021 semester.

The letter also said KU will try to accommodate faculty and staff members who have health concerns about teaching in-person.

K-State also announced that classes would be largely in-person for the fall semester.

