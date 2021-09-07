KU police release picture suspects accused of damaging art at campus museum

KU’s Public Safety Office released image of 2 people suspected of damaging art on the lawn at the Spencer Museum of Art

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two people are suspected of damaging four pieces of artwork at the University of Kansas.

The artwork was outside on the lawn of the Spencer Museum of Art at the time it was damaged. The museum said one of the signs had graffiti painted on it, the other three signs were bent and damaged.

Campus police released a picture of the two suspects walking across the street near the museum. Police say the damage happened to art on the museum’s lawn shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

On 09/04/2021 at 11:08 P.M. two individuals damaged 4 pieces of artwork. The incident occurred on the lawn of Spencer Museum of Art. The suspects are seen in the below photo. If you have information about the identity of these individuals, please call KUPSO at 785-864-5900. pic.twitter.com/h3TM4qs2Mg — KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) September 7, 2021

The Spencer Museum of Art said it is waiting on an insurance estimate to determine how much it will cost to repair the damaged art.

Investigators ask anyone who can identify these two men to call KU’s Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.