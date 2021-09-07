KU police release picture suspects accused of damaging art at campus museum

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two people are suspected of damaging four pieces of artwork at the University of Kansas.
The artwork was outside on the lawn of the Spencer Museum of Art at the time it was damaged. The museum said one of the signs had graffiti painted on it, the other three signs were bent and damaged.
Campus police released a picture of the two suspects walking across the street near the museum. Police say the damage happened to art on the museum’s lawn shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night.
The Spencer Museum of Art said it is waiting on an insurance estimate to determine how much it will cost to repair the damaged art.
Investigators ask anyone who can identify these two men to call KU’s Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.