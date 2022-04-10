LAWRENCE, Kan. — KU Public Safety officers are looking for a gunman following an early morning armed robbery on campus.

Officers were called to an area near Pearson Hall around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told officers that a Hispanic man with a goatee or scruff beard pulled a gun and robbed the victim. The man then got into a vehicle and drove west on Stratford away from campus.

The victim said the gunman was 25-30 years old. He stands 5’9″ and weighs about 250 pounds. He wore a black sweatshirt at the time of the crime.

Campus police ask anyone who witnessed the crime, or knows something about it to call KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

