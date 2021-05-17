KU reschedules commencement after severe weather threat forces cancellations

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Graduates at the University of Kansas will get a do-over next week.

KU cancelled all three of its scheduled Commencement ceremonies Sunday because of the threat of severe weather.

KU’s Chancellor said KU won’t let something else ruin graduation celebrations.

“I know this was disappointing to you and guests, and to all of us at KU who were looking forward to seeing you on the Hill,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “But after the challenges you have endured for the past year, we will not give up on your Commencement ceremony just yet.”

The University rescheduled Commencement ceremonies for May 23, 2021, in Memorial Stadium.

KU said it plans to share additional details on the Commencement website and through social media.

“We recognize not all of you will be able to attend this rescheduled Commencement. We also recognize next weekend’s ceremony won’t be the same without all of you there,” Girod said.

Because of that, the ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Commencement website.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android