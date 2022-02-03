LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas is investigating after a student was found dead inside a dorm room Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Kansas University public officers responded to Gertrude Sellards Pearson Residence Hall for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, a male student was found dead in his room.

The cause of death is under investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time.

KU said the student’s name will not be released out of respect for the family.

