KU students finally return to campus after mailing in COVID-19 tests

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Students at the University of Kansas returned to campus Friday for the first time since before Thanksgiving. The university sent them home with COVID-19 tests they had to take themselves and mail in before returning.

To help control the spread of the coronavirus, KU scheduled virtual finals after Thanksgiving, and winter break extended long after any likely infections acquired at holiday gatherings. Classes begin Monday, Feb. 1.

But when students left campus, they were given one more test they’d have to take while they were away: a saliva test for COVID-19.

“They give you a package and Ziploc bag. You have a little vial and you just spit into to it,” KU sophomore Oliver Broce explained.

Students were instructed not to eat or drink anything for 30 minutes before the test, including chewing gum or brushing their teeth. Once the vial was filled with saliva, they had to shake it for five seconds.

“It was pretty easy, honestly. I just did it when I woke up and mailed in that day,” freshman Keerstin Wiederhold said.

That test was to be shipped to a lab last week, so they could get the OK to start moving in Friday. If students lost it or forgot, they could join students living in apartments off campus and faculty who are doing drive-thru tests in a parking garage near the Kansas Union.

Results of just over 7,000 tests analyzed in the past week led to 41 positive cases. That figure of .57% is actually much lower than the more than 1,000 positive tests for students and faculty members out of about 50,000 tests conducted since the school year began, or roughly a 2% positivity rating.

University Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer sent students a letter urging them to begin strong and finish strong.

“We’ll continue to do all the things we’ve done, masking physical distance, regardless of whether students have had a vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve had COVID-19,” she said.

Students coming back Friday said they were just happy for the longest winter break ever to be over.

“Even if our classes are like half online, I still feel being back with my dorm mates and we are all really safe so we are going to have a lot of fun this semester,” Sydney Cole said.

But some worry the lower positivity rates might not last once students get back together again.

“With being back there’s going to definitely be a lot more cases and a lot more contact due to COVID,” Broce said.

One of the bigger problems the university encountered in the fall semester was students who were sick or in quarantine not informing their professors. The students who tested positive and will have to wait a couple weeks to come back have been told to make sure their instructors know.