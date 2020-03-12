KU to delay resuming classes, then shift to online due to coronavirus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas will delay resuming in-person classes until March 23 and shift to online learning.

It’s all in response to the World Health Organization deeming coronavirus a global pandemic.

KU is on spring break at this time, and next week faculty will spend time preparing their coursework for online platforms.

Then, beginning the week of March 23, KU students enrolled in in-person classes will start taking their classes remotely instead, according to the university.

Students who are already enrolled in online courses will not be affected and will continue as planned.

KU said the shift to remote classes is “until further notice.” They expect it will be needed for several weeks, but will revisit the remote-only approach at the beginning of each week.

Although courses will become remote soon, KU said campus will remain open. Dorms and dining halls are still operating as normal.

The University of Missouri and several other local colleges have made similar moves.