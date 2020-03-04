KU urges students to rethink Spring Break international travel plans as coronavirus cases spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- With some students already in countries hit hard by the outbreak, and others who had plans to travel abroad, U.S. colleges are trying to figure out the best ways to deal with the coronavirus.

The University of Kansas is already in the process of suspending study abroad programs in China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

On Monday, KU announced it was suspending all institution-related travel to nations with CDC Level 3 Travel warnings.

In a letter from the chancellor, Douglas Girod also expressed concern about personal travel for Spring Break, which starts after classes Friday.

Spring is finally in the air on the campus. For many students it is a time to travel home to see family -- or perhaps a trip to an exotic location with a student group.

But Girod urged students to be thoughtful about personal travel and strongly encouraged them to reconsider any international travel.

The university warned students that because of the coronavirus, they could fall ill or risk not being able to get back to America.

Ken Lu, a KU freshman, had thought of returning to his native Hong Kong.

"My family tell me stay in the United States,” Lu said.

Instead he'll head to Houston to check out his first NBA game.

Both students and staff are asked to fill out a form explaining their Spring Break travel plans before they leave the country.

If students or staff still opt to travel to areas where the coronavirus ends up spreading while they are there, they're instructed to contact their doctor when they get back to see if they need to self-quarantine for 14 days.