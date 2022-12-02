LINCOLN, Neb. — Jayhawk volleyball won’t be making another Sweet 16 run.

KU lost to two-seed Nebraska, 3-1, in the NCAA tournament second round.

The Cornhuskers won the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-18. KU came back in the third set. Two aces from Caroline Bien and two kills helped the Jayhawks get the lead to win the the set, 25-19.

The two schools went toe-to-toe in the fourth set. At match point for Nebraska, an error tied the set for KU. However, the Cornhuskers followed with two kills to win the match.

Kansas ends the season 19-11 overall.