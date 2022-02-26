WACO, Texas. — The fifth ranked Baylor Bears were able to defeat KU on the back of their senior forward, Nalyssa Smith, who finished with a career-high 33 points.

Smith’s monster game also included a double-double as she also finished with 16 rebounds.

Ja’Mee Asberry contributed 19 points and six boards and Queen Egbo added 14 points and nine rebounds, helping secure Baylor’s eighth win in a row.

Ionna Chatzileonti also had a career high, leading the Jayhawks with 21 points, Zaiyah Franklin finished with 17 points and Chandler Prater pitched in 13 points and six rebounds.

The Jayhawks stuck around with the Bears the whole game, but they just had no anwser for Smith. With the win, Baylor completes a season sweep of the series.

This gives the Bears a chance to earn at least a share of the conference title with a win over No. 9 Iowa State.

The Jayhawks are currently 19-7 overall and 10-6 in the conference.

They will face their third consecutive ranked opponent at home on Wednesday, when they play No. 11 Texas. at 7 p.m. CT.

KU will close out the regular season on the road next Saturday, against No. 20 Oklahoma at 2 p.m. CT.

