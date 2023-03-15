DES MOINES, Iowa — The reigning NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks prepare to play their first game in the 2023 tournament, the fate of their head coach is up in the air.

The Jayhawks arrived in Des Moines for the NCAA Tournament Tuesday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts said Bill Self is day-to-day after spending four days in the hospital. Doctors placed two stents after Self arrived at the University of Kansas Health System with chest tightness last week.

Roberts stepped in and assumed head coaching duties in Self’s absence during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Jayhawks made it to the championship game Saturday, but lost to the Texas Longhorns.

Self traveled to Des Moines with his family, separately from the team.