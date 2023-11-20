KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce Family is once again front and center at Monday night’s matchup between the KC Chiefs and the Philly Eagles.
But on Sunday, one Kelce held a clinic for a different sport.
Kylie Kelce, who’s the wife to Eagles center Jason, hosted the “Stick with KC Field Hockey” clinic in Swope Park.
Kylie played field hockey in college and coached a high school team.
She says the sport has had a big impact on her life and is something she hopes to pass on to young athletes.
Kylie won’t be joining her mother-in-law in the Kelce suite for tomorrow’s game.
Instead, she says she’ll be cheering on her husband from the stands alongside other Philadelphia fans.