Kylr Yust prosecutor drops charges related to abandoning bodies

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A judge has granted a motion by the prosecutor in Kylr Yust’s court proceedings to drop charges related to abandoning two bodies.

Prosecutor Ben Butler asked to drop two counts of abandoning a corpse, a felony, which Judge William Collins granted in proceedings today, March 4. Butler would have had to prove that Yust abandoned, disposed, deserted or left two bodies without notifying law enforcement.

Yust is still facing two murder charges for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions nine years apart. Investigators found the remains of both Kopetsky and Runions in a rural Cass County field in 2017.

FOX4 is still waiting to find out if the judge will grant a motion to change venue. We will provide more information when it is made available.

Yust’s defense had asked for a change of judge, but that motion was denied yesterday.

They had previously asked for the trial to be moved in September of 2018 due to the publicity of the case. That motion was denied then. However, events in recent years have increased scrutiny.

The trial was expected to begin in the fall of 2019, but several updates, motions, challenges and some new evidence has pushed the trial back.

Judge William Collins said on Sept. 15, 2020 that he will pick a jury from St. Charles County, near St. Louis, and try Yust for murder in March or April of 2021.