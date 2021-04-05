Kylr Yust timeline: The case of 2 murdered metro women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kylr Yust, a man from Cass County, is charged with murdering two women over the span of nearly ten years.

Yust’s case has taken more than a decade to come to trial. He was first suspected of foul play when 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky was disappeared after leaving Belton High School, but he was never charged. Nine years later, Jessica Runions, 21, was also reported missing.

Their bodies were discovered in April, 2017.

Here is a timeline of events and stories reported by FOX4 showing the major events surrounding Kylr Yust from 2007 to the present.

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom, a Cass County judge decided.