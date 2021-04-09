Kylr Yust Trial: Day 5 picks up with new testimony

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Day five of the Kylr Yust trial begins with new testimony. Thursday the trial moved into the Jessica Runions case recounting the moments before she was last seen. Runions mother gave emotional testimony about the most difficult seven months of her life.

The jury also got a look into the relationship between Yust and his mother, Johneen Robinson, in recorded phone calls from the Jackson County Jail in 2016. They paint a picture of a strained and neglectful relationship. However, Robinson tells Yust that is no reason to kill someone.