Kylr Yust trial: Jessica Runions’ mother testifies about search, discovering remains

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Jessica Runions’ mother took the stand Thursday, facing her daughter’s alleged killer.

The fourth day of Kylr Yust’s double murder trial moved into Jessica Runions’ case and what led up to her disappearance.

For Jamie Runions, her testimony brings her one step closer to getting justice for her daughter. She sat in front of Yust in a Cass County courtroom and recounted the most difficult time in her life.

“Jamie, why are you here today?” prosecutor Julie Tolle asked.

“Um, because my daughter was murdered,” Jamie Runions replied.

Jessica Runions was last seen Thursday, Sept. 8. 2016.

Jessica disappeared after attending a party with Kylr Yust. Her car was found burned days later. She was never seen alive again.

Jamie Runions said she was supposed to meet her daughter for a doctor’s appointment, but she wasn’t home at the time they’d planned.

“I called her. I texted her. I even called her boyfriend, Jaxxon,” Jamie Runions said.

She filed a police report and learned from friends that Jessica and Kylr had been seeing each other. After that day, she searched for her daughter constantly.

“We searched rain, summer. We searched hot, cold, rain, snow,” Jamie Runions said. “We searched every chance we could get. It was hard.”

Jamie Runions said she grew close with Jim and Rhonda Beckford, the parents of Kara Kopetsky, who Yust is accused of killing in 2007.

About seven months after her disappearance, a mushroom hunter discovered human remains south of Belton. The remains were later identified as Runions and Kopetsky.

That fall, Yust was charged with murdering both women.

