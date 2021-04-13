Kylr Yust Trial: Jury won’t hear much on suspect’s half-brother

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — In the Kylr Yust double murder trial, the defense is working to get more witnesses on the stand, but few of they key witnesses got passed the judge.

For weeks, the defense hoped to get information to the jurors about the possible alternate suspects, but Tuesday, Judge William Collins halted some of the bombshells they hoped to pose.

Pieces of evidence, and testimony, picked away one by one by Judge Collins and overwhelming objections from the state.

“She had – she was interviewed by Officer Mierer who had is own theory” a witness said.

“JUDGE! Can we approach please?” Lead prosecutor Julie Tolle said.

Jessep Carter, Yust’s half-brother slowly faded away as a possible alternate suspect in the case.

One major loss was testimony about a gold station wagon. The defense wanted to present testimony from a investigator who took a report that a similar car was seen near the place the girls were found around the time of Kopetsky’s disappearance.

A KCPD officer also testified to the judge he spoke with Carter around 2007, and that he had a similar car in his possession.

Defense Attorney Molly Hastings argued for the station wagon to make it into trial.



“The description of the cars were similar enough. There’s a connection to Jessep Carter, we have him in the area of 2007 driving a similar car by both of these officers,” Hastings said.



“If this witness testified that she saw Jessep Carter at that location, that’s something different there,” lead prosecutor, Julie Tolle said.

Next was the mysterious note Carter left in his jail cell after taking his own life in 2018. The defense wanted to put a code expert witness, Lisa Taylor Austin, on the stand who tried to break down what Carter said, but could never definitively crack it. One possibility was “I killed eleven girls,” but she told the court there was no way to be certain.



“In my opinion this is something that’s written in a full reduction cypher. It’s a form of gematria, it’s the most simple form of Gematria,” Taylor Austin said.

Taylor Austin broke down the note and what it could mean, but Judge Collins ultimately decided the jury did not need to see it.



“The letter three could equal three, L, or U,” Taylor Austin explained.

“Judge, I’m going to object at this point. I’ve let this go on for, I don’t know, forty minutes or so,” Tolle said to the judge.

The judge also threw out testimony regarding Billy Bays, another alternate suspect the defense wanted to present.