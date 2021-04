HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The second day of arguments in the Kylr Yust trial is expected to start at 8:30 am. Monday. Attorneys presented opening statements to the jury, and before trial the defense argued certain evidence should be admissible, but nothing was decided.

On day two, counsel is expected to present evidence to the jury. Follow this page for live updates from inside the courtroom from Sherae Honeycutt. You can also follow her on Twitter.