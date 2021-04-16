Kylr Yust Trial Live Blog: Yust to be sentenced for the deaths of 2 metro women

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The jury in the Kylr Yust murder trial is set to reconvene this morning, April 16, to sentence the man they found guilty for the deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

The jury will gather again at 8:30 a.m. Friday to determine Kylr Yust’s punishment.

Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and with and second-degree murder in the death of Jessica Runions.

Voluntary manslaughter is also described as “heat of passion.” The charge claims that Yust killed Kopetsky in a fit of intense emotion, considered a slightly lesser crime. Second-degree murder is murder without premeditation, claiming that Yust decided to kill Runions, but he did so without planning on it.

FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt is at the Cass County courtroom. Follow her liveblog with constant updates below, starting around 8:30 a.m.