Kylr Yust Trial: Prosecutors plan to call 10 witnesses on day 6

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Day 6 of the Kylr Yust trial is expected to continue with testimony.

On day 5, prosecutors moved into the timeline after Jessica Runions was last seen through witnesses’ testimony and evidence. Jessep Carter’s wife, Crystal Taylor, testified that Yust summoned her husband up to Raytown in early September 2016 and recounted the hours up until Kylr Yust was arrested.

Crime scene and fire experts also went over the evidence collected from Yust’s arrests and the warrants served in the case. Professionals talked about Yust’s injuries and evidence found through the investigation.

Follow along with day 6 proceedings in the live blog below: