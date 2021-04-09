Kylr Yust Trial: Recorded phone calls with mother show a difficult relationship

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Kylr Yust told his mother their relationship was a catalyst for poor decisions in his life in a taped phone conversation. The two calls aired in court Thursday that were recorded around September, 2016 around three weeks after Jessica Runions disappeared.

In the first call Yust talks to his mother in a frenzy asking her to purchase him an unnamed book online and have it shipped to him in the Jackson County Detention Center. Yust was charged with burning Runions car, and at the time of these recordings Jessica was still missing.

“Good morning how are you?” his mother says. “I’m doing alright.” Yust replied.

Yust’s mother, Johneen Robinson, and her son get into an argument right away. He is insistent she purchase a book for him, and brings up the past to try and make sure she sends it.

“I don’t want to hear about it. I don’t want to talk about it. I’ll hang up the phone. I don’t.” Yust argued with her.

Through the call Yust made several references to his half brother, Jessep Carter. His defense hopes to paint Carter as the possible killer of not only Kopetsky and Runions, but of other women too.

“You haven’t done s—t for me, for real, it’s all been about f—ng Jessep, and I’m just sick of it. So give me the f—ng book, okay? I put up with you and all this other s—t, okay?” Yust said.

“I’m sorry that you’re jealous of Jessep,” Robinson told him.

Yust tells his mother he believes trauma in his childhood created him into the person he is today. He tells his mother her efforts are “too little too late.”

“A man controls himself,” Robinson says.

“Oh, yeah okay, and how he’s raised has nothing to do with it. Absolutely,” Yust said.

“No, killing a girl has nothing to do with your mom,” Robinson said.

Yust tells his mother he believes a lot of his insecurities with women come from abandonment issues he feels even now as an adult.

“If you look up all the studies they’ve done on all the people that do this s—t were lacking their mother. You understand that?

“So, you’re blaming it on me?” Robinson said.

“It completely affects the development of the human brain. Not only was I lacking you, but I had a dad around that was completely abusive,” Yust said.

“Yeah, well, you know what Kylr I’m really sad about that too,” Robinson said.

“Yeah well, look what happened because of it,” Yust said.

Yust’s grandfather, Alfred Yust, ended up taking a big part of his upbringing. Later in the video he describes feeling alone, and left behind. He talks about how neither his mother or father could be a stable or nurturing presence in his life.

“Your grandpa is a good man,” Robinson said.

“Well, sure he his, but you know a 65-year-old man can’t raise a kid that knows nothing about society. I’ve never even heard him say ‘I love you’ until I got locked up. There was no affection in my life. None at all. whatsoever,” Yust said.

Yust told his mother he remembers gaps in his childhood where she was not present. He tells her she neglected. him, and Yust recalled weekends he waited intently for his mother to pick him up.

“All those times I would have to sit in the front window of my house waiting for you to come pick me up with a bag packed full of clothes for the weekend, and all those times you didn’t show up — that was my grandpa’s fault?” Yust said.

“So that’s why you go out and kill a girl. That’s part of it. Give me a break.,” Robinson said.

“That’s part of it,” Yust said.

After their heated conversation Kylr calls back later apologetic at his previous behavior.

“Tell me where Jessica is at so she can be with her parents. I still have you. I still have you. You do know where she’s at, Kyle,” Robinson said.

“I don’t know where she’s at. You do. You drug her out in the woods somewhere and you know where she’s at,” Cass County resident.

“No I did not, mom. That’s ridiculous,” Yust tells her.