Kylr Yust Trial Live Blog: The defense hopes to create doubt on day 8

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — After a slow start to the defense’s case, things are expected to pick up Tuesday. Yust’s attorneys are planning for a full day of testimony.

On Monday, many witnesses didn’t see the jury, and some were not approved by the judge. The defense continues to fight to get testimony in front of the jury about alternate suspects.

Several witnesses the defense called were in efforts to muddy the timeline and show at times Yust’s grandfather claimed he was with him people saw Kopetsky elsewhere in Belton. One witness the defense hopes to get in front of the jury is Billy Bays, a person they believe could be an alternate suspect in the case.