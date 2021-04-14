Kylr Yust Trial: Watch testimony from suspect in killings of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kylr Yust on the stand

Kylr Yust took the stand in his own defense as he stands trial for two counts of murder in the killings of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions.

Kylr Yust takes the stand

Kylr Yust takes the stand

Yust gives his recollection of May 4, 2007

Kylr Yust Trial: Defense working to get more witnesses on stand during Yust murder trial

Yust trial: Defense struggles to get witnesses

On Trial: Kylr Yust

More Yust Trial

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Kylr Yust took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday afternoon as he stands accused of two counts of murder in the killings of Kara Kopetsky in May of 2007 and Jessica Runions in September of 2016.

Media is not allowed to livestream any portion of the trial, but FOX4 is providing moment-by-moment developments in our liveblog. We’re also cutting video from his testimony, and will provide portions on this page.

Yust takes the stand

Yust gives his account of May 4, 2007

Yust continues to talk about Kopetsky

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News