Kylr Yust’s new mugshot after booking into the Western Missouri Correctional Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a jury convicted a metro man of killing two women, attorneys representing Kylr Yust argue his conviction should be overturned.

Yust, 32, and his legal team began presenting their arguments to a Missouri appeals court at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. They are asking the appeals court to throw out Yust’s conviction or grant him a new trial.

During Yust’s murder trial the defense argued there was no physical evidence linking Yust to the deaths of 7-year-old Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and 21-year-old Jessica Runions in 2016. They also claimed investigators had tunnel vision when investigating the murders of both victims.

Yust’s attorneys filed the appeal about a month after a jury convicted Yust.

Jurors convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter in Kopetsky’s killing and second-degree murder for Runions. The manslaughter count carries 15 years, and while Yust got a life sentence for murder, Missouri caps the life sentence at 30 years, effectively leading to the 45 years behind bars.