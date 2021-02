LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole revealed he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on Twitter Thursday. Many people in Kansas and across the country are rooting for the former presidential candidate in this fight.

"I got a little bit teared up," friend and collogue William Lacy said.

Lacy received a call from Dole the day before the announcement. He's a long-time friend and the director of Dole Insititute of Politics in Lawrence.

"He was very positive and very upbeat. He is clearly the most toughest and most optimistic person I've ever known," Lacy said. "It's going to be a challenge, but if anybody can make it I know that he can fight it and win."