OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Be prepared to change your morning or evening coffee commute because at least one Starbucks location will be closed for the next five days.

The Starbucks located on W. 75th Street in Overland Park will be closed from Wednesday, April 6, and is not scheduled to re-open for business until Monday, April 11.

It’s a direct result of the ongoing union fight happening at the site.

“We would love our regular customers to know, we are sorry for the inconvenience, we want to be working right now,” said Starbucks Shift Supervisor Hannah Edwards.

“For now, we are just honestly scared to come back into work with how it has been going. No one feels safe coming into work,” said Emma Baldridge, who works at the location. “In the last week and a half, we have had three partners fired. In my 10 months working here, I have seen three people fired. All in the last week and a half.”

The strike follows protests from Kansas City area Starbucks employees in the last month.

Workers are demanding better working conditions and speaking out about unfair working conditions and health care.

So far workers at three stores in the metro have announced their plans to unionize.

“We love being able to connect with every customer, being able to make these drinks for people and make people’s day’s a little bit better, we are doing this because we want to make that experience better,” Baldridge said.

A union vote will be held Friday, employees in Overland Park said they are confident the vote will be in their favor to unionize.

The company said it believes it’s better to partner with employees without a union.

“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores, as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners without a union between us and that conviction has not changed. Any claims of anti-union activity are categorically false.” Statement from Starbucks

