LAKE LOTAWANA, Mo. – The City of Lake Lotawana is hosting its first Children’s Business Fair Saturday.

Brett Jackson and his wife own KC Laser Co, specializing in custom printed hats. Their four and six year old sons like to help.

“They get excited about certain jobs. Quill is always telling me thanks for showing me that. To me I get to see him grow and excited to make things and I was just really inspired by him and other kids we know to give them an opportunity to make their own products.”

“It shows the cactus names, that’s a mountain ball cactus,” Quill, 6, said showing off his upcycle planter.

Saturday, they’ll join nearly two dozen businesses in a competition and sale all run by kids age 6 to 14.

Painted Pals consists of 6 and 11 year old brother and sister Mathuran and Mellini Kanniyakumaran making kindness rocks and paintings.

“I’ve always liked painting and my brother has always liked helping me around and giving me ideas,” Mellini said.

Eleven and 13 year old brothers Cameron and Cayden Jefferson created Treasure Box. Almost all their creations stem from creative ways to use things they can find laying around, or solutions to life’s problems.

“I see like a lot of people who have keys and they don’t have a keychain losing their keys where’s my key, where’s this key, where’s this go to the mailbox, where’s it go to?” Cayden said demonstrating a custom designed keychain’s usefulness.

“What I’m really impressed with is you give them a little nudge and they start to come up with all these answers to how do you price these things, what do you make and how do you make something different,” Jackson said.

While shoppers take home their products, judges will decide which businesses have the most potential and originality. They also have to submit business plans including how they’ll pay back parents for any up front costs. The young entrepreneurs say there’s no time like the summer to figure out to make some extra cash and have fun doing it.

“Look on YouTube, build something. Get your brain like moving, because if you make one thing you never know how big its going to expand.”

They’ll not only take home a profit, but also can get a trophy, up to a $100 VISA gift card and maybe just a new career.

If you’d like to support these young entrepreneurs the Children’s Business Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Clubhouse at the Foxberry Estates in Lake Lotawana, Missouri.