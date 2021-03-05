Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused in murder-for-hire plot targeting ex-mother-in-law

Leigh Ann Bauman’s mug shot. The Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent is accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-mother-in-law.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lake Ozark real estate agent has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a news release from Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham, 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman was charged based on court records stating the Missouri Highway Patrol was contacted by the attorney of a witness who was asked to hire individuals to kill Bauman’s ex-mother-in-law.

According to the news release, the witness recorded the request and agreement to pay $1,500 for some people from St. Louis to make the death “look like an accident.”

Court records say in the request Bauman was asked several times if she wanted to hire the people, and she kept saying yes. Bauman told the witness she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could also ask for forgiveness.

Bauman then sent a text to her daughter stating: “your grandmother will die.”

“Because of the threat, Bauman explained to the witness that she wanted the ex-mother-in-law killed in Hermann. Bauman believed the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with Bauman’s relationship with her children,” the release states.

Camden County prosecutors requested a no bond warrant on Bauman since she has ties to several states, finances, danger to the victim, and a statement she would be getting out very shortly.