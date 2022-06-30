KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Exonerated inmate Lamonte McIntyre has settled a wrongful imprisonment lawsuit with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County for $12.5 million.

The lawsuit was settled at a special commission meeting Thursday evening.

McIntyre served 23 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

He was released in 2017 and in 2018 McIntyre and his mother, Rose, filed a lawsuit claiming the wrongful conviction violated his civil rights.

The state of Kansas later awarded him $1.5 million as compensation for the time he wrongfully spent behind bars.

The lawsuit alleged that KCK Det. Roger Golubski tried to force Rose into a sexual relationship while she was at the police station. The lawsuit claims if she refused, the detective the threatened to arrest her and her then-boyfriend. When she refused, she claims Golubski framed her son, Lamonte of murder.

The lawsuit also says former KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler and other supervisors knew it happened.

McIntyre was convicted of the 1994 murders of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn. He was arrested hours after the murder and detectives working the case refused to collect basic evidence, such as fingerprints and clothing. They also refused to search Rose McIntyre’s home, even though she invited them to do so, she said.

The federal lawsuit claims the conviction was payback for Rose refusing to have any contact with Golubski.

Golubski, who retired from law enforcement in 2016, is alleged to have fixed tickets and made warrants disappear in exchange for sex. He has never been charged.

The lawsuit states that the abuse of Black women was so widespread that the squad room openly joked about Golubski’s mistreatment of Black women.

McIntyre’s attorney Cheryl Pilate released the following statement on behalf of Lamonte McIntyre:



“Lamonte McIntyre was first arrested 28 years, 2 months and 15 days ago for a double homicide that he had nothing to do with. Lamonte now hopes to put this painful chapter behind him and move forward with his life. He is grateful for those who have supported him and for those who brought forward the truth. Lamonte remains deeply committed to the cause of justice, particularly in Wyandotte County, and will continue to be a voice for those who have suffered wrongful convictions or other injustices.”

