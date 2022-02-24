KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has shut down part of the Kit Bond Bridge heading into the Northland on Thursday afternoon.

MoDOT said emergency repairs are needed for an expansion joint on the north end of the bridge. The agency has crews headed to the area for repairs.

The middle lane of northbound Interstate 35 is closed, as of 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Drivers should expect significant delays.

