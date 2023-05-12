GLADSTONE, Mo. — Drivers in Clay County should plan for a few lane closures next week as MoDOT crews work to update the digital sign boards for KC Scout cameras.

The right lane of southbound U.S. 169 at 62nd Street will be closed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The following day, crews will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 35 at Poe Street from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down and pay attention as they pass through work zones.